AMMAN (Reuters) - A senior Syrian rebel official denied a report on Friday that a ceasefire had been reached in the Wadi Barada area near Damascus where government forces and their allies are fighting rebels.

Munir Sayal, head of the political wing of the Ahrar al-Sham rebel group, told Reuters the report carried by a media outlet run by Hezbollah was untrue.

Hezbollah is an Iranian-backed Lebanese group that is fighting in Syria in support of the government.

