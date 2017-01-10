Emojis, a hashtag and t-rex could soon replace the top hat, boot, Scotty dog and other pieces that have become synonymous with Monopoly.

Hasbro, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based game maker, launched a competition Tuesday to let fans pick the eight tokens it will include in the next generation of its family board game.

The classic tokens, including the Scottie dog, top hat, car, thimble, boot, wheelbarrow, battleship and cat, could be replaced by a winkey-face emoji, a bunny slipper, a rubber ducky, t-rex, or any of the more than 50 options to choose from.

Fans have until Jan. 31 to vote at VoteMonopoly.com and the winners will be announced on March 19, which also happens to be World Monopoly Day.

Games featuring the fan-picked tokens will hit shelves in August.