By Nandita Bose and Aravind K

(Reuters) - Target Corp <TGT.N> cut its quarterly earnings forecast after sales for the holiday season came in lower than expected due to weak demand for electronics, food and other products, and its shares fell more than 3 percent.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell on Wednesday cited disappointing store traffic and sales trends throughout November and December.

"The costs associated with the accelerated mix shift between our stores and digital channels and a highly promotional competitive environment had a negative impact on our fourth-quarter margins and earnings per share," Cornell said.

Target follows rivals Macy's Inc <M.N> and Kohl's Corp <KSS.N>, which also cut their profit forecasts after reporting disappointing holiday sales.

Sales at Target stores open at least a year declined 1.3 percent in the November-December period, while total sales fell 4.9 percent, reflecting the impact of the sale of its pharmacy and clinic business to CVS Health Corp <CVS.N> in 2015.

Target said transactions were flat with a year earlier. While the number of digital transactions increased more than 30 percent, transactions at comparable stores fell 1.7 percent.

Sales growth in the company's signature categories, including toys, was more than offset by declines in sales of electronics, entertainment, food and "essential" products.

Target said it expected comparable sales to fall 1.0 percent to 1.5 percent in the fourth quarter ending on Jan. 31. It had previously forecast a decline of 1 percent to an increase of 1 percent.

The company expects to earn $1.45 to $1.55 per share in the quarter, lower than its prior forecast of $1.55 to $1.75.

Target's shares were down 3.5 percent at $68.47 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Aravind K in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Lisa Von Ahn)