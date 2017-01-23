Tax Day protests planned after Trump refuses to release returns

The calls for President Donald Trump to release his tax returns spanning several decades have grown stronger since his swearing-in ceremony Friday, but the president's team is doubling down on its refusal. Top aide Kellyanne Conway responded Sunday to a "We The People" petition demanding the president produce his tax information, by saying: "The White House response is that he’s not going to release his tax returns. We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care, they voted for him." Conway walked back from that statement Monday morning, tweeting that Trump's taxes are still under audit.

On taxes, answers (& repeated questions) are same from campaign: POTUS is under audit and will not release until that is completed. #nonews — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 23, 2017

Contrary to Conway's claim that "people didn't care," though, activists are organizing against the Republican president, who has broken with 40 years of presidential history in not releasing the information. Twitter users are now calling for Tax Day protests on April 15 to pressure Trump into releasing the documents, looking to keep the momentum alive following last weekend's massive protests and rallies in Washington and other places throughout the country.