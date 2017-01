WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kevin Hassett, an economist at the American Enterprise Institute with an expertise in fiscal policy, is being eyed as a potential chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers under President-elect Donald Trump, CNBC said on Twitter on Thursday.

Citing a Trump team official, the financial cable channel said Hassett was "on a long short list."

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)