It's January, which around New England means it's finally football season. Fresh off of their first round bye, the Patriots will host the Houston Texans on Saturday (8:15 p.m., CBS) in the divisional round. It's a record seventh straight year that the Patriots will host a divisional game, as they finished with the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the sixth time since the new format was established in 1990 - also the most of any NFL team. If they can beat the Texans, they'll go to their sixth straight...