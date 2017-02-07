By Jon Herskovitz

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A high-speed rail company in Texas said on Tuesday it has reached deals to avoid nearly all pending land survey court cases, a move coming days before the leaders of Japan and the United States are set to discuss a joint jobs package that may include the project.

Texas Central Railways, a private firm seeking to build a 240-mile (386 km) high speed rail link between Dallas and Houston, said it has withdrawn 17 cases concerning access for land surveys after reaching agreements with property owners, adding one further land survey case remains, a spokeswoman said.

It has also reached land option agreements on about 30 percent of the parcels needed for the train’s route in a 10-county stretch between North Texas and Houston, it said.

The United States is one of the few leading developed countries without high-speed rail links. Central Japan Railway Co, a world leader in the field, said it has provided the Texas project technical assistance through a subsidiary.

Japan is putting together a package it says could generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market, to present to U.S. President Donald Trump this week, Japanese government sources familiar with the plans said.

The five-part package, to be unveiled when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits Trump on Feb. 10 in Washington, envisages investments in infrastructure projects such as high-speed trains and cyber security, said the sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The proposal comes after Trump attacked long-time U.S. ally Japan for what he called unfair trade practices. Trump, who has pledged to put America first when it comes to trade, has also rattled Japan by criticizing what he says is the low number of U.S. cars sold in Japan.

The Texas high-speed rail project is one of several floated in the United States, including a network in California where construction started in 2015. Texas Central, which has been seeking about $10 billion in funding, said its project will create 10,000 jobs each year of the railway's four-year construction period.

The link between the fourth and fifth most populous U.S. metro areas of Dallas and Houston is expected to use Japanese shinkansen or bullet train cars.

Texans Against High Speed Rail, which opposes the project, said the railway will infringe on private property rights and has called on Texas lawmakers to put the brakes on the project.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)