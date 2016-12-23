When it comes to live television, just about anything can happen once the cameras are rolling and there were many embarrassing moments that happened during live news broadcasts in 2016.

YouTube channel “News Be Funny” put together a supercut of the funniest, most uncomfortable bloopers from live television news from 2016.

In this 15-minute clip you will see a variety of television news mishaps ranging from misbehaving animals, to NSFW language and sexual innuendos, to awkward live interviews with people on the street. This clip has everything and it’s hilarious.

Sit back and enjoy the funniest news bloopers of 2016.