DOJ confirms no evidence for Trump's wiretapping allegations against Obama

The Department of Justice said no evidence has been found to support allegations made by President Trump that Barack Obama had Trump Tower wiretapped during the 2016 campaigns.

The announcement resulted from a Freedom of Information lawsuit filed by American Oversight, a watchdog organization with a mission of promoting accountability under the Trump administration.

"Both FBI and NSD confirm that they have no records related to wiretaps as described by the March 4, 2017 tweets," the DOJ said in its filing for a motion for summary judgement. Otherwise known as an “MSJ,” this requests that the court rule there are no facts to provide the other party with a legitimate case.

“The FBI and Department of Justice have now sided with former Director Comey and confirmed in writing that President Trump lied when he tweeted that former President Obama ‘wiretapped’ him at Trump Tower,” said Executive Director of American Oversight, Austin Evers, in a statement.

The government’s statement stands against allegations made on March 4 when Trump tweeted that Obama had been spying on him in Trump Tower.

Former FBI Director James Comey denied the claims shortly after they were made, calling Trump “outside the realm of normal” and “crazy.”