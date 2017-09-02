It's not over yet: Hurricane Irma moving west toward the U.S.

The National Hurricane Center reports Irma is moving westward along the Atlantic with wind speeds of 110 m.p.h.

As Texas and Louisiana reel from the damages of Hurricane Harvey, the National Hurricane Center warns it may not be over yet. Another Hurricane named Irma, has been developing throughout the week and the impact may be severe with wind speeds already reaching a staggering 110 m.p.h.

"Irma is expected to be a major hurricane when it moves closer to the Lesser Antilles early next week, producing rough surf and rip currents," the NHC said, according to NBC News.

It is still too early to tell whether the storm will pose a threat the U.S.

On Thursday evening, Irma was labeled a Category 3 hurricane and has since been downgraded to a Category 2. However, the intensity of the system remains unclear, as conditions will continue to change, possibly moving up or down.

As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, Irma was headed west along the Atlantic at 15 m.p.h. It is projected to pass Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic from Wednesday to Thursday.

Interested in tracking the storm? Check for ongoing updates from the NHC here.