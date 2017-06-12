Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
The Big Stories

Killing Donald Trump: What the internet thinks of our president as Julius Caesar

First Kathy Griffin posed with the decapitated head of Trump; now, a New York theater production kills a Trump look-alike nightly as Julius Caesar.
By
Eva Kis
 Published : June 12, 2017
Gregg Henry as the Donald Trump of Julius Caesar. Photo: Joan Marcus
Gregg Henry as the Donald Trump of Julius Caesar. Photo: Joan Marcus

William Shakespeare would be thrilled to know his work is still riling people up 400 years after his death.

This time, it’s Shakespeare in the Park’s production of “Julius Caesar” with a Donald Trump lookalike in the title role. Just as the real Caesar was assassinated in 44 B.C. by his fellow Roman senators, the Trump version meets his end about halfway through the play.

Even though the point of the play is that this treasonous act is what leads to the downfall of democracy, the internet didn’t even wait through the first beautiful summer weekend of the year to let loose its outrage.

One of the first out of the gate was Donald Trump Jr. who seems new to art world, which has been nothing if not fervently political since well before the election:

“Star Wars: Episode VIII” director Rian Johnson threw some shade using, what else, a quote from the play:

There’s the valid point that it shouldn’t actually matter who gets killed:

Would liberals — the implication being that they’re bloodthirsty art lovers — still defend the play if the Caesar being killed were Barack Obama?

Glad you asked because there was that one time back in 2012 when that’s exactly what happened to then-President Barack Obama and no one got their panties in a twist:

Oh and Trump has actually quoted Caesar himself, so there's that.

The dramatic irony doesn't stop there:



And if things keep going the way they are, this may not be the last Trumpified Shakespeare production we see:

 

Tags:Donald TrumpPresident TrumpTwitter
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

I want news Only from

 