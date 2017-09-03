Local emergency declared in L.A. as historic wildfire rages

The blaze is the largest to ever be faced by the city, prompting calls for fire departments around the state to provide relief.

A local emergency has been declared by L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti as a record-setting wildfire continues to burn through 8,000 acres of the Verdugo Mountains.

Homes in Glendale and L.A. were evacuated as the fire department pleaded with residents to clear their brush that has been fueling the flames.

Three homes have burned so far and two firefighters have been injured, the L.A. Times said. As of Sunday morning, the blaze was reported a mere 100 yards from L.A. neighborhoods.

Only ten percent of the blaze has been contained, having broken out on Friday.

“Our biggest concern is the wind and weather,” said Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas, according to the L.A. Times. “The erratic weather is our No. 1 challenge. If there’s no wind, this is a relatively easy fire to put out. But when the wind changes, it changes our priorities because other properties become at risk.”