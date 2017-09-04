New warnings issued as Irma gains momentum

The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory Monday morning as Hurricane Irma continues to move west across the Atlantic. Irma is predicted to hit the northeastern Leeward Islands within 48 hours “accompanied by dangerous wind, storm surge, and rainfall impacts, along with rough surf and rip currents,” the NHC reported.

Florida Governor Rick Scott has already warned the state, tweeting out several safety reminders on Sunday. “As we continue to monitor Hurricane Irma, families should make sure their Disaster Supply Kits are ready today,” he said. “FL knows how important it is to be prepared. Encourage your loved ones to have a plan ahead of any potential storm.”

The storm system has varied in intensity, starting as a Category 3 hurricane, then being downgraded one step before once again returning to Category 3 as of Sunday night. Officials have said the eventual scale of the storm is difficult to predict.

“Irma is expected to remain a dangerous major hurricane through the upcoming week and could directly effect the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, and Cuba,” the NHC said. While Governor Scott prepares his state, the NHC says it’s still too early to know for sure what the impact on the U.S. may be, but preparedness is key.