God is OK with nuking North Korea, Trump evangelical adviser says

President Donald Trump has promised to meet North Korea’s threats against the United States with “fire and fury” and one of the president’s evangelical advisers said God has given Trump “full power” to attack the rogue Asian nation.

Robert Jeffress, head of the First Baptist Dallas megachurch and a pastor who sits on Trump’s evangelical advisory board, told The Christian Broadcasting Network Tuesday that “God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong-Un.”

Jeffress said it’s all spelled out in the Bible.

“When it comes to how we should deal with evil doers, the Bible, in the book of Romans, is very clear: God has endowed rulers full power to use whatever means necessary — including war — to stop evil,” he said in statement.

Jeffress also took his message to Twitter, “When @POTUS draws a red line, he will not erase, move, or back away from it. Thank God for pres. (sic) who is serious ab. (sic) protecting our country.”

When @POTUS draws a red line, he will not erase, move, or back away from it. Thank God for pres. who is serious ab. protecting our country. — Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) August 8, 2017

Jeffress statements come as tensions between the U.S. and North Korea reach a boiling point. New information about North Korea’s advancements in its nuclear program and news that Pyongyang is considering an attack on a U.S. military base in Guam led to President Trump’s comments that continued threats from North Korea would be met with “fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

Earlier this week Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Trump would not hesitate to go to war with North Korea if threats continue.

Jeffress told The Washington Post attacks on North Korea are sanctioned by the Romans 13 in the Bible, a section that says governing authorities are “established by God” and are “agents of wrath to bring punishment on the wrongdoer.”

Beyond North Korea, here's the role of Christianity in the Trump White House

Biblical and Christian teachings have taken a front seat in the White House’s management style since Trump won the presidency.

The Trump cabinet attends weekly Bible study lessons with ex-NBA player turned conservative minister Ralph Drollinger, who advises some of the Trump administration’s top leaders, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, CIA Director Mike Pompeo and Agriculture Secretary Sunny Perdue, to name a few. Trump always gets a summary of the teachings from Drollinger.

Like Jeffress, Drollinger is also known for intolerant rants against gays, Muslims, Catholics, climate change and more.