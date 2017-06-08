I don't have bad days because I'm not a woman: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have “bad days,” because he is “not a woman.” He also prefers not to shower next to a gay man so as not to “provoke him.”

Basically, Putin will never bleed out of his “wherever," and he thinks he’s crack for gays.

Filmmaker Oliver Stone was granted rare access to the leader of Russia, and he held several meetings with Putin over two years. Bloomberg News has seen an advance version of the four-part documentary, “The Putin Interviews,” which will air on Showtime June 12-15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

During a tour of the Kremlin, Stone asked the Russian president if he ever has bad days. He replied that being a man means not having to worry about bad days.

“I am not a woman, so I don’t have bad days,” Putin said. “I am not trying to insult anyone. That’s just the nature of things. There are certain natural cycles.”

During the interview, Putin denied that homosexuals are persecuted in Russia, despite a recent law passed against the "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations" among minors and reports of a “gay purge” in the Russian republic of Chechnya.

Stone asked Putin if he would be comfortable showering near a gay man.

“I prefer not to go to the shower with him. Why provoke him? But you know, I’m a judo master,” Putin said while laughing.

Variety called the documentary “destabilizing” and a challenge to “Americans’ narratives about ourselves [that] asks the viewer to engage in a conversation with a slippery subject. It’s riveting in how dangerous and intimate it feels, leveraging its multiple camera angles and hand-held shots to make the viewer feel as if they, too, are in the room with Vladimir Putin.”

Deadline called the docuseries “rambling” and “fawning.”

Beating the docuseries to the air, “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” debuted on Sunday night with an interview between Putin and the Fox News-turned-NBC News anchor. Stone had something to say.

Stone called Kelly “machine-gun like” and said “[Putin] knew his stuff, and she didn't."

"I think she was attractive, and she asked hardball questions, but she wasn't in a position to debate or counter him, because she didn't know a lot of things," he said, ABC reported.

NBC News President Noah Oppenheim fired back. “No one here is interested in Oliver Stone's unsolicited thoughts on Megyn Kelly's appearance or his ill-informed opinion of her journalism."

"But so long as we're offering each other professional feedback, please let him know I don't think he's made a decent movie since the early '90s," he added.