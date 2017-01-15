ADVERTISEMENT
Sunday, January 15, 2017
Today 12:04 pm

These Democrats are boycotting Trump's inauguration

At least 17 members of Congress are refusing to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration this week.

The number of Democratic legislators planning to skip President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration this week is growing in the wake of fallout over a widely criticized dossier alleging close ties between Trump and Russia, and the president-elect's sharp words against a civil rights leader Saturday ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Seventeen members of Congress announced publicly as of Sunday afternoon they will protest in Washington and in their districts instead of attending Friday's inauguration celebration.

Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva

"I will not be attending the inauguration of Donald Trump as our next president," Grijalva said on the House floor Friday. “My absence is not motivated by disrespect for the office or motivated by disrespect for the government that we have in this great democracy, but as an individual act, yes, of defiance at the disrespect shown to millions and millions of Americans by this incoming administration, and the actions we are taking in this Congress."

California Rep. Mark DeSaulnier

"It is with a heavy heart and deep personal conviction that I have decided not to attend the #TrumpInauguration on January 20, 2017," DeSaulnier, who serves parts of California's Bay Area,   tweeted Friday evening.

California ​Rep. Jared Huffman

"I have decided that instead of attending the inaugural ceremonies in Washington this month, I’ll spend time in California with my constituents making a positive difference in our community," Huffman said in a   Facebook post. "From helping to build homes for local families to pitching in on cleaning up flood debris to welcoming new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony — it will be an action-packed couple of days. Stay tuned here for more details."

California Rep. Barbara Lee

In a news release published Thursday, Lee said she "will not be celebrating or honoring an incoming president who rode racism, sexism, xenophobia and bigotry to the White House."

"On Inauguration Day, I will not be celebrating. I will be organizing and preparing for resistance."

California  Rep. Ted Lieu

In a statement released Saturday, Rep. Lieu said: "I respect Members of Congress who choose to attend the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump or choose not to, just as I respect Members of Congress who attended or did not attend the two Inaugurations of President Barack Obama. I view this as a personal decision because no votes are being taken and no policies will be enacted at this ceremony. While I do not dispute that Trump won the Electoral College, I cannot normalize his behavior or the disparaging and un-American statements he has made."

California  Rep. Mark Takano

Georgia Rep. John Lewis

Lewis said on a segment of NBC's "Meet the Press" Friday that he doesn't see Trump as a "legitimate president" because hacking by Russians helped him win the November 2016 election. Lewis' absence from the inauguration will be the first time he's missed the event since being elected to the House in 1986.

Illinois Rep. Luis Guitiérrez

"The reason I am not going is that I cannot bring myself to justify morally or intellectually the immense power we are placing in that man's hands," Guitiérrez, whose district includes parts of President Barack Obama's hometown of Chicago, said on the House floor Tuesday

Instead, Guitierrez will participate in a women's march later in the day.

Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark 

Michigan Rep. John Conyers

Conyers' office confirmed to CNN he will not attend the inauguration.

Missouri Rep. William Lucy Clay

Clay's spokesman told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch late Friday that Clay will be "back home in St. Louis speaking to school kids."

New York Rep. Yvette Clarke

"I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America," Brooklyn native Clarke said on Twitter Saturday.

New York Rep. José Serrano

 New York Rep. Nydia Velazquez

Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer

"There is unprecedented concern by my constituents about the many threats posed by a Trump administration seeking to implement the President-elect’s policies on health, environment, nuclear weapons, and immigration, to name but a few. I will forgo the inauguration, spending the day instead in my district talking with Oregonians to hear their priorities, try to answer their questions, and prepare for the coming assault on the values and programs we hold dear," Blumenauer said in a Facebook post last week. "It is hard to think of a better use of my time on January 20th."

Oregon Rep. Peter DeFazio

DeFazio, a 30-year veteran of Congress, said avoiding "pomp and circumstance events in Washington" is typical for him.

Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader

Schrader cited the weather as a reason to not join Trump at the inauguration: "I'll do my best to work with [Trump] when I think he's doing the right thing for the country. But he hasn't proved himself to me at all yet, so I respectfully decline to freeze my ass out there in the cold for this particular ceremony."

Kerry says 'inappropriate' to mention possible U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem
