These Democrats are boycotting Trump's inauguration

The number of Democratic legislators planning to skip President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration this week is growing in the wake of fallout over a widely criticized dossier alleging close ties between Trump and Russia, and the president-elect's sharp words against a civil rights leader Saturday ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Seventeen members of Congress announced publicly as of Sunday afternoon they will protest in Washington and in their districts instead of attending Friday's inauguration celebration.

Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva

"I will not be attending the inauguration of Donald Trump as our next president," Grijalva said on the House floor Friday. “My absence is not motivated by disrespect for the office or motivated by disrespect for the government that we have in this great democracy, but as an individual act, yes, of defiance at the disrespect shown to millions and millions of Americans by this incoming administration, and the actions we are taking in this Congress."

California Rep. Mark DeSaulnier

"It is with a heavy heart and deep personal conviction that I have decided not to attend the #TrumpInauguration on January 20, 2017," DeSaulnier, who serves parts of California's Bay Area, tweeted Friday evening.

California ​Rep. Jared Huffman

"I have decided that instead of attending the inaugural ceremonies in Washington this month, I’ll spend time in California with my constituents making a positive difference in our community," Huffman said in a Facebook post. "From helping to build homes for local families to pitching in on cleaning up flood debris to welcoming new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony — it will be an action-packed couple of days. Stay tuned here for more details."

California Rep. Barbara Lee

In a news release published Thursday, Lee said she "will not be celebrating or honoring an incoming president who rode racism, sexism, xenophobia and bigotry to the White House."

"On Inauguration Day, I will not be celebrating. I will be organizing and preparing for resistance."

California Rep. Ted Lieu

In a statement released Saturday, Rep. Lieu said: "I respect Members of Congress who choose to attend the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump or choose not to, just as I respect Members of Congress who attended or did not attend the two Inaugurations of President Barack Obama. I view this as a personal decision because no votes are being taken and no policies will be enacted at this ceremony. While I do not dispute that Trump won the Electoral College, I cannot normalize his behavior or the disparaging and un-American statements he has made."

California Rep. Mark Takano