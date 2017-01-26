ADVERTISEMENT
Thursday, January 26, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 10:14 am

Tiffany Trump registered to vote in 2 states: Report

Despite evidence, top aide Kellyanne Conway denied the claims Thursday morning.

President Donald Trump acknowledges the audience after taking the oath of office as his wife Melania, left, and daughter, Tiffany, look on.

President Donald Trump acknowledges the audience after taking the oath of office as his wife Melania, left, and daughter, Tiffany, look on.

Getty Images

Photo:

Amid calls by President Donald Trump to crack down on nationwide voter fraud, reports revealed that his youngest daughter Tiffany is a registered voter in both New York state and Pennsylvania.

Top presidential aide Kellyanne Conway denied the claim on the” Today” show Thursday, calling it “flatly false” that Tiffany Trump was registered in two states.

But online voting records show differently, Heat Street reported Wednesday. 

Tiffany Trump registered to vote in the Keystone State while attending the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. She registered in New York City this fall ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

On “Today,” Conway recalled talking with Tiffany Trump after the 23-year-old, who graduated UPenn in May, moved back to New York City.

“I recall talking with Tiffany all through the fall when she was trying to make sure she could re-register in New York to vote for her father,” Conway said on the NBC morning news show.

Tiffany Trump, daughter of the president, and former wife, Marla Maples, had complained about the “byzantine” system that “took a long time,” Conway said.

A Philadelphia County Board of Elections official confirmed to NBC News that Tiffany Trump is a registered voter in Pennsylvania, and according to state records, she is listed as an active voter.

This revelation comes a day after top Trump adviser Stephen Bannon was also found to be a registered voter in two states.

Though Bannon cast an absentee ballot in November at his New York City address, reports revealed that his voter registration status remains active in Florida, as well.

It's not illegal to be registered to vote in two states, only to cast ballots in the same election from two states. However, the president cited "those registered to vote in two states" as part of the problem Wednesday, in conjunction with an announcement to crack down on voter fraud.

This rhetoric follows claims Trump made ahead of Election Day of widespread voter fraud, especially in Philadelphia, where Tiffany Trump is still a registered voter.

"We have to make sure the people of Philadelphia are protected, that the vote-counts are 100 percent," he told a crowd in Wilkes Barre, Pa., in October. "I hear these horror shows and we have to make sure that this election is not stolen from us and is not taken away from us." 

More about Donald Trump

"Good Day Philadelphia" co-hosts Alex Holley, second from right, and Mike Jerrick, at right, after Jerrick uttered an obscenity on-air about Donald Trump's chief of staff.

Philly TV host suspended after saying Kellyanne Conway 'good at bull----'

A local TV news anchor in Philadelphia is in hot water for giving his uncensored thoughts about President Trump's senior adviser. Fox29 host Mike Jerrick was live on the this week when he said of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, "She's good at bull----." FTVLive.com, a TV news gossip site, broke the story that Jerrick had been suspended for a week for his comments. On their Monday morning show, while Jerrick and co-host Alex Holley discussed Conway's comments about "alternative facts" Jerrick...
Melania Trump hiring team to handle online, media attacks on herself, son: ReportActor Shia LaBeouf arrested after scuffle with alleged Nazi at anti-Trump installation in QueensA sign of the times [1 Photos]
A Dog's Purpose

'A Dog's Purpose' is basically 'Forrest Gump,' but with dogs

‘A Dog’s Purpose’ Director: Lasse Hallstrom Stars: Josh Gad (voice), Dennis Quaid Rating: PG 2 (out of 5) Globes An unholy marriage of “The Idiot’s Guide to Existentialism” and Animal Planet’s “Too Cute!” shows, “A Dog’s Purpose” stars the voice of Josh Gad as a reincarnating dog spirit who opens the film by asking, “What is the meaning of life?” The movie seems to supply an answer: It immediately cuts to newborn puppies. But a more thoughtful (but not that thoughtful) response takes another...
Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez are the Class of 2017.

Sid Rosenberg: 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame class opens the steroid doors

The 2017 class of Major League Baseball Hall of Famers was an interesting one. Two of out the three players elected to the Hall of Fame were labeled by Jose Canseco as steroid users and the third guy talked openly about his cocaine use over his career. It was not the cleanest class of Hall of Famers but nonetheless the baseball community thought they deserved the honor.  Let’s take a look at some of the checkered pasts of this years MLB Hall of Fame Class. First we have Jeff Bagwell. Bagwell...
Tinder's most swiped-right jobs prove it's about more than a pretty face

Tinder's most swiped-right jobs prove it's about more than a pretty face

Today, Tinder — the app that claims to be more than a dating app — released Boston’s most right-swiped jobs. Tinder, which touts itself to be "like real life, but better," claims the third most right-swiped job for women is meteorologists. But first, we ask: just how many single, female meteorologists are there in this city, anyway?  Regardless, it seems that users aren’t as superficial as one may have thought. People are not only swiping because of image, but because of intellect too — with...
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have the Patriots in place to win their fifth Super Bowl.

Danny Picard: Tom Brady and Bill Belichick continue to drive their critics nuts

They can’t wait for it to happen. It’s what everybody outside of New England wants to see. The impending demise of the Patriots. Only a matter of time, they try to tell me. For this success can’t possibly last forever. They’re right about that “forever” part. One day, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady will be bronzed in Canton, and we here in New England will once again know what it feels like to not be in the AFC Championship and have no shot at a Lombardi Trophy. But they continue to be wrong...
David Pastrnak lifted the Bruins out of their funk Tuesday.

Bruins finally get a win they can build upon

You could feel it in the TD Garden on Tuesday as the Bruins (24-21-6) blew an early 2-1 lead against the Red Wings (20-19-9) and trailed 3-2 going into the third period:  the walls were closing in on them. That’s what made the final result so refreshing: a 4-3 overtime victory for the home team on David Pastrnak’s one-timer with 46.9 seconds left in the extra session. Before that, Boston had been 1-16-3 in 2016-17 when they trailed after two periods. In a season already littered with bad...
Expect Lil Jon to make his presence known during Super Bowl week in Houston.

Crunch Time: Lil Jon vs. Bill Belichick, Donald Trump vs. Roger Goodell

Turn down for what If you’ve ever wondered how rapper Lil Jon and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would interact with one another, your fantasy may come true at Super Bowl 51. Lil Jon is one of many ATL rappers and singers who are also big Falcons fans (yes, there supposedly is such a thing as a big Falcons fan). The Falcons’ sideline was littered with celebs during the NFC title game, with Usher, Ludacris, Jeezy, Bow Wow, Jermaine Dupri and Da Brat (a kick-ass lineup if it was still 2002)...
Odell Beckham Jr. has had his share of mental lapses over the past few seasons.

Sports psychologist on Odell Beckham: Time to learn 'emotional control'

After a season with plenty of antics and ravings from Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants fans might need some therapy if they are going to endure another emotional year with their star wide receiver. The tantrums that have become associated with Beckham are concerning, but the nation’s most prominent sports psychologist advises that it simply means the diva wide receiver needs to develop not just his physical side but his mental one as well. From picking a fight with the kicking net one...
Marisol Nichols, left, play Hermione Lodge, mom to Veronica (Camila Mendes), in "Riverdale," premiering Thursday night at 9. 

Marisol Nichols plays a grown up mean girl in ‘Riverdale’

Marisol Nichols is new to the world of teen drama. Despite a brief turn on “Teen Wolf," the actress is better known for her roles on crime shows, like Special Agent Zoe Keats on “NCIS,” or chief of Counter Terrorism Nadia Yassar in “24.” But now the 43-year-old actress stars in “Riverdale,” the new CW show everyone’s buzzing about. In the steamy, noir spin on the classic “Archie” comic — with a vibe of “Twin Peaks” meets “Gossip Girl” — Nichols plays Hermione Lodge, mother to the infamous...

Most Commented

ICRC, jurists' group join in rebuke of Trump's torture remarks, 'black site' reports
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

Shia LaBeouf is seen as part of his 'He Will Not Divide Us' installation at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens.

Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested after scuffle with alleged Nazi at anti-Trump installation in Queens

Today 6:49 am Actor Shia LaBeouf found himself divided from his anti-Trump performance art installation in Queens early Thursday morning after an alleged altercation with a Nazi, according to the piece's Twitter account.  LaBeouf unveiled the 24/7 piece, “He Will Not Divide Us,” outside the Museum of the Moving Image on Friday, just before Donald Trump was sworn in as president.  RELATED: Shia LeBeouf launches anti-Trump installation called ‘HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US’ The actor vows to keep the installation,...

Philadelphia

"Good Day Philadelphia" co-hosts Alex Holley, second from right, and Mike Jerrick, at right, after Jerrick uttered an obscenity on-air about Donald Trump's chief of staff.

Philly TV host suspended after saying Kellyanne Conway 'good at bull----'

Today 9:55 am A local TV news anchor in Philadelphia is in hot water for giving his uncensored thoughts about President Trump's senior adviser. Fox29 host Mike Jerrick was live on the this week when he said of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, "She's good at bull----." FTVLive.com, a TV news gossip site, broke the story that Jerrick had been suspended for a week for his comments. On their Monday morning show, while Jerrick and co-host Alex Holley discussed Conway's comments about "alternative facts" Jerrick...

Boston

Tinder's most swiped-right jobs prove it's about more than a pretty face

Tinder's most swiped-right jobs prove it's about more than a pretty face

Yesterday 5:15 pm Today, Tinder — the app that claims to be more than a dating app — released Boston’s most right-swiped jobs. Tinder, which touts itself to be "like real life, but better," claims the third most right-swiped job for women is meteorologists. But first, we ask: just how many single, female meteorologists are there in this city, anyway?  Regardless, it seems that users aren’t as superficial as one may have thought. People are not only swiping because of image, but because of intellect too — with...


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Read

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Viral News
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Entertainment News
Top Lifestyle News