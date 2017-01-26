Amid calls by President Donald Trump to crack down on nationwide voter fraud, reports revealed that his youngest daughter Tiffany is a registered voter in both New York state and Pennsylvania. Top presidential aide Kellyanne Conway denied the claim on the” Today” show Thursday, calling it “flatly false” that Tiffany Trump was registered in two states. But online voting records show differently, Heat Street reported Wednesday. Tiffany Trump registered to vote in the Keystone State while attending the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. She registered in New York City this fall ahead of the 2016 presidential election. On “Today,” Conway recalled talking with Tiffany Trump after the 23-year-old, who graduated UPenn in May, moved back to New York City.

“I recall talking with Tiffany all through the fall when she was trying to make sure she could re-register in New York to vote for her father,” Conway said on the NBC morning news show. Tiffany Trump, daughter of the president, and former wife, Marla Maples, had complained about the “byzantine” system that “took a long time,” Conway said. A Philadelphia County Board of Elections official confirmed to NBC News that Tiffany Trump is a registered voter in Pennsylvania, and according to state records, she is listed as an active voter. This revelation comes a day after top Trump adviser Stephen Bannon was also found to be a registered voter in two states. Though Bannon cast an absentee ballot in November at his New York City address, reports revealed that his voter registration status remains active in Florida, as well. It's not illegal to be registered to vote in two states, only to cast ballots in the same election from two states. However, the president cited "those registered to vote in two states" as part of the problem Wednesday, in conjunction with an announcement to crack down on voter fraud.

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017 even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017