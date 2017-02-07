WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson underscored U.S. interest in strengthening military, economic and diplomatic ties in calls with counterparts from Australia, Japan and South Korea, the State Department said on Tuesday.

During the separate calls on Monday, the ministers agreed to work closely to tackle threats from North Korea's nuclear ambitious and increased tensions in the East and South China seas, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Diane Craft)