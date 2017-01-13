Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down announced as Trump inauguration performers

The less-than-stellar lineup for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration has been the source of jokes, but the Trump Inaugural Committee announced on Friday that country singer Toby Keith and the southern rock band 3 Doors Down will be joining the Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.
Keith, 3 Doors Down, Broadway singer Jennifer Holliday and “God Bless the U.S.A.” singer Lee Greenwood will perform at the pre-inauguration concert the day before the big event.
"I’m honored to be part of history again and sing for President-elect Donald Trump. This is a time to overcome challenges in our country and band together. My wife Kim and I are looking forward to the inauguration ceremonies,” Greenwood said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
On Instagram, 3 Doors Down listed other performers as well as vocal supporter, Hollywood actor Jon Voight.
"President-elect Trump has made it clear that this inaugural is of, by, and for the American people. The 58th Inaugural will celebrate American history and heritage, while setting the course to a brighter and bolder future for all Americans," Inauguration Committee Chairman Tom Barrack said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"Above all, it will serve as tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power."
To attend the pre-inaugural concert at the Lincoln Memorial, reserve your ticket via the social media post below.
Cowboy Troy, country band Big & Rich and America's Got Talent singer Jackie Evancho were previously announced as part of Jan. 20’s festivities.
Other country artists on the bill for inauguration events include Darryl Worley (Great American Inaugural Ball), Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts (Veterans Inaugural Ball Salute to Heroes) and Larry Gatlin (Black Tie & Boots 2017 Inaugural Ball), Billboard reported.
Celebrities America Ferrera, Uzo Aduba, Debra Messing and Patricia Arquette are planning to attend the Women's March on Washington scheduled for Jan. 21, the day after the inauguration.