ADVERTISEMENT
Saturday, January 14, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Yesterday 4:13 pm

Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down announced as Trump inauguration performers

"This is a time to overcome challenges in our country and band together," “God Bless the U.S.A.” singer Lee Greenwood said.

Country singer Toby Keith is slated to perform at the MAGA Welcome Concert on Jan. 19.

Country singer Toby Keith is slated to perform at the MAGA Welcome Concert on Jan. 19.

@TobyKeithMusic, @realDonaldTrump/Twitter

Photo:

The less-than-stellar lineup for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration has been the source of jokes, but the Trump Inaugural Committee announced on Friday that country singer Toby Keith and the southern rock band 3 Doors Down will be joining the Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

Keith, 3 Doors Down, Broadway singer Jennifer Holliday and “God Bless the U.S.A.” singer Lee Greenwood will perform at the pre-inauguration concert the day before the big event.

"I’m honored to be part of history again and sing for President-elect Donald Trump. This is a time to overcome challenges in our country and band together. My wife Kim and I are looking forward to the inauguration ceremonies,” Greenwood said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED: U.S. agency to free up protest sites during Trump inauguration

On Instagram, 3 Doors Down listed other performers as well as vocal supporter, Hollywood actor Jon Voight.

"President-elect Trump has made it clear that this inaugural is of, by, and for the American people. The 58th Inaugural will celebrate American history and heritage, while setting the course to a brighter and bolder future for all Americans," Inauguration Committee Chairman Tom Barrack said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Above all, it will serve as tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power."

RELATED: 'Angry Women' rise up against sexism with protest/art exhibit

To attend the pre-inaugural concert at the Lincoln Memorial, reserve your ticket via the social media post below.

Cowboy Troy, country band Big & Rich and America's Got Talent singer Jackie Evancho were previously announced as part of Jan. 20’s festivities.

Other country artists on the bill for inauguration events include Darryl Worley (Great American Inaugural Ball), Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts (Veterans Inaugural Ball Salute to Heroes) and Larry Gatlin (Black Tie & Boots 2017 Inaugural Ball), Billboard reported.

Celebrities America Ferrera, Uzo Aduba, Debra Messing and Patricia Arquette are planning to attend the Women's March on Washington scheduled for Jan. 21, the day after the inauguration.

More about Donald Trump

"Shouting"14Photos

'Angry Women' rise up against sexism with protest/art exhibit

Female artists from around the nation are protesting sexism, the attitude “that it’s OK to make comments about grabbing women’s pussies” and supporting a constitutional amendment for equal rights with the upcoming exhibit UPRISE/Angry Women. The exhibit, which will open to the public on Wednesday at Untitled Space in Tribeca, is much more than just a way to showcase work, according to the founder of the gallery. “At the end of the day, I see the artwork as an act of protest in its own right,”...
Hate crimes in Philadelphia more frequent since Election Day: ReportGolden Showers could contaminate Trump's little TowerClinton campaign owes Philly thousands of dollars: Report
WATCH: Nintendo's 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' official trailer Video

WATCH: Nintendo's 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' official trailer

The long-awaited official trailer for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is finally here. One of Nintendo's most popular game franchises is set to release their latest title on March 3, 2017 along with the Nintendo Switch portable game system.  To get your hands on this new system and "The Legend of Zelda," you need to put in your preorders now.  The   Nintendo Switch   gaming system will set you back $300, while "The Legend of Zelda" game will be $60. 
Tom Brady and the Patriots will host the Texans in the NFL Playoffs divisional round.

Updated: 2017 NFL Playoffs Schedule (football Saturday, Sunday start time)

The best weekend of the year in pro football is upon us as the NFL Divisional Round will kick off on Saturday afternoon of Jan. 14. Here is an updated schedule as the Steelers vs. Chiefs game had to be pushed back due to expected inclement weather. All times are Eastern Standard.   Saturday, Jan. 14 Seahawks at Falcons (4:30 p.m., FOX) Texans at Patriots (8:15 p.m., CBS)   Sunday, Jan. 15 Packers at Cowboys (4:40 p.m., FOX) Steelers at Chiefs (8:20 p.m., NBC)   Sunday, Jan. 22 NFC Championship...
Lamar Miller got the ball 31 times last week against Oakland.

Expect heavy work-load for Texans RB Lamar Miller against Patriots

The common theme in the Patriots’ only two losses this season were big outings by opposing running backs. In the Pats’ Week 4 loss to Buffalo, LeSean McCoy racked up 108 all-purpose yards and in the Pats’ Week 10 loss to the Seahawks, C.J. Prosise garnered 153 all-purpose yards. Texans running back Lamar Miller doesn’t have the pass catching ability of McCoy or Prosise as his season high in pass receptions in a game is four, but his ability in the ground game is tremendous. He ran the ball a...
From the old to the young, Boston has been blessed with some amazing sports talent.

Ranking the best Boston sports stars by age - Larry Bird to Tom Brady to Mookie Betts

With Larry Bird having turned 60-years-old recently and the calendar having flipped to 2017 – it’s easy to feel old as a Boston sports fan. You know you’re getting old when the players you watch on a nightly basis are considerably younger than you are. I’m 34, for example, and it’s becoming increasingly hard to find guys around my age who are still lighting things up on the pro level. What’s crazy to think is that 39-year-old Tom Brady, who is considered ancient by most sports standards, never...

Coppersmith is selling a $95 DIY Bloody Mary bar

Brunch is just grand. Boozy brunch is even better.  However, when you’re horizontal following a night of — well, debauchery — the steps needed to go from point a (bed) to point b (a restaurant, with other very loud humans) seem like near impossible tasks.  Sure, you can wake up, make a sloppy breakfast sandwich, and crawl back into bed to devour a runny bacon-egg-and-cheese while nobody’s looking, but wouldn’t that be even better with a spicy, spicy Bloody Mary, too? Coppersmith in Southie...
The Son of Joseph

'The Son of Joseph' is Eugene Green's latest eccentric, soothing art film

‘The Son of Joseph’ Director: Eugene Green Stars: Victor Ezenfis, Natacha Regnier Rating: NR 4 (out of 5) Globes Eugene Green’s “The Son of Joseph” opens with images of busy city life. It’s a cacophonous mess the filmmaker will soon organize into something peculiar, controlled, eccentric. And the cinema of Eugene Green is very eccentric. The American ex-pat makes a specific, even alienating style of Euro art film. As in “The Portuguese Nun” and “La Sapienza,” the shots are unhurried, sometimes...
Dorrance Dance

Get down with Dorrance Dance, tell all at Story Slam and more things to do this weekend

ART   M/othering   Some psychologists believe that the unique characteristics of human affective bonds, from friendship to romance, evolved from the mother-child bond. If this is true, then by examining contemporary ideas and experiences of motherhood, the artists in this show—Fletcher Boote, Maya Pindyck, Tereza Swanda and Angela Rose Voulgarelis—are, to some extent, examining all of us.     Through February 4 Gallery 263, 263 Prospect St., Cambridge Free, http://bit.ly/1zw7EA1   Community Art...
Sleepless

'Sleepless' is busy trash that will play well on Sunday cable

‘Sleepless’ Director: Baran bo Odar Stars: Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan Rating: R 3 (out of 5) Globes Multiplexes rarely get lean, dirty one-off thrillers these days, and when they do they’re rarely anchored by Oscar winners. So enjoy “Sleepless,” a hunk of junk whose real genre is “Movies That Will One Day Play Well on Cable When You Have a Sunday Hangover.” It moves fast and it has enough shiny distractions — overqualified actors, epic punch-outs, an almost Guinness-level number of twists...

Most Commented

SpaceX counts down to first launch after rocket explosion
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer in "Hidden Figures"

'Hidden Figures' screening for girls interested in STEM in honor of MLK

Yesterday 8:18 pm In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, a private screening of “Hidden Figures” will be held on Sunday and event organizers are inviting New York City students, specifically young women interested in STEM. “Hidden Figures” is a new movie about three African-American women whose work for NASA lead to some of the greatest achievements in space exploration. Concessions and a copy of “Hidden Figures” by Margot Shelter, the book on which the movie is based, will be provided to all youth attendees,...

Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross

Philadelphia Police implemented nearly all recommended reforms: DOJ

Yesterday 1:12 pm In 2013, former Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Charles Ramsey asked the federal government to review the department's policies and practices after fatal shootings by officers were found to be on the rise. Four years later, the review continues, but a report the U.S. Department of Justice released Friday noted that the department had completed 91 percent of the recommendations issued by the federal Community Oriented Policing Services. The report praised the department for creating...

Boston

Tom Brady and the Patriots will host the Texans in the NFL Playoffs divisional round.

Updated: 2017 NFL Playoffs Schedule (football Saturday, Sunday start time)

Yesterday 4:32 pm The best weekend of the year in pro football is upon us as the NFL Divisional Round will kick off on Saturday afternoon of Jan. 14. Here is an updated schedule as the Steelers vs. Chiefs game had to be pushed back due to expected inclement weather. All times are Eastern Standard.   Saturday, Jan. 14 Seahawks at Falcons (4:30 p.m., FOX) Texans at Patriots (8:15 p.m., CBS)   Sunday, Jan. 15 Packers at Cowboys (4:40 p.m., FOX) Steelers at Chiefs (8:20 p.m., NBC)   Sunday, Jan. 22 NFC Championship...
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter

Most Read

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Viral News
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Entertainment News
Top Lifestyle News