Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down announced as Trump inauguration performers

The less-than-stellar lineup for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration has been the source of jokes, but the Trump Inaugural Committee announced on Friday that country singer Toby Keith and the southern rock band 3 Doors Down will be joining the Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.

Keith, 3 Doors Down, Broadway singer Jennifer Holliday and “God Bless the U.S.A.” singer Lee Greenwood will perform at the pre-inauguration concert the day before the big event.

"I’m honored to be part of history again and sing for President-elect Donald Trump. This is a time to overcome challenges in our country and band together. My wife Kim and I are looking forward to the inauguration ceremonies,” Greenwood said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On Instagram, 3 Doors Down listed other performers as well as vocal supporter, Hollywood actor Jon Voight.