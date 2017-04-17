Chamber of Commerce committed to diversity

I had three childhood heroes: Abe Lincoln, Roberto Clemente and Martin Luther King Jr. Although I did not realize it at the time, all three of these iconic individuals ended up with tragic and early ends as a result of their unwavering commitment to serve others.

More specifically, Abe, Roberto and Martin maintained their integrity despite the wrath of the status quo, standing up for equality across all demographics despite the animosity that resulted from their bravery.

It is through their lives and legacy along with my own personal journey that I have worked hard to set a high standard for Diversity, Inclusion and Invitation.

Through the influence of these great leaders and the constant work towards equality for all, I am proud to say that our Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia will be honored with the 2017 Anti-Defamation League Americanism Award for our comprehensive efforts to encourage diversity of thought, leadership, business, and public policy initiatives regardless of race, age, ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation.

Lead by a dedicated group of volunteer business and civic leaders, the Chamber’s Diversity and Inclusion team is committed to excellence in the management of all diverse people regardless of differences. There are no restrictions to participate in any activity of the Chamber on the basis of economic position, gender, race, creed, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin or disability.

At the Chamber, we recognize that diverse perspectives are vital for responsible and representative decision-making. We believe inclusiveness is a fundamental principle of every organization that enhances its ability to respond more effectively to changing demographics and needs, and we affirm our commitment to reflecting the diversity of the Greater Philadelphia region.

If you are interested in learning more about how to get involved in the discussion of diversity, contact me at rwonderling@chamberphl.com.

Abe Lincoln not only saved the Union but also insured the freedom for millions to come. Roberto Clemente not only swung a big bat but also loomed large on the American sports landscape in speaking out on behalf of Latino athletes. Of course, Martin Luther King imbued in us the powerful notion and obligation not to judge by color but by the content of our character. At the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, we will strive every day to make it so!

Rob Wonderling is president of The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia.