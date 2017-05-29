Ivanka Trump's brand thinks Memorial Day is about champagne popsicles

Ivanka Trump’s brand stirred up some controversy this Memorial Day after her business account had the audacity to suggest on Twitter that people celebrate the long weekend with champagne popsicles.

The tweet from the Ivanka Trump HQ account said “Make champagne popsicles this #MemorialDay.” It linked back to sparse listicle of recipes to “kickoff the summer.”

The tweet was seen as insensitive and even insulting by many, bringing an onslaught of angry tweets Sunday evening into Memorial Day on Monday. Some even said Ivanka’s father, President Donald Trump, who has become known for his volatile and inflammatory Twitter comments, didn’t have the most embarrassing tweet on Memorial Day.

Trump tweeted, “Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving. Thank you, God bless your families & God bless the USA!”

Some Twitter users couldn't help but juxtaposing Ivanka's tweet against that of Chelsea Clinton's.

For 150 years, Americans have observed Memorial Day to remember soldiers who have lost their lives in battle.

The three-day weekend that marks Memorial Day also doubles as the unofficial start to the summer, but the battle between barbecues and beach days versus a more somber day of remembrance for Americans who have lost their lives at war, often crops up around the holiday.

People often take issue with the concept of “celebrating” a holiday that is supposed to honor the ultimate sacrifice.

A progressive pro-veterans group, Vote Vets, was quick to bite back at what it saw as Ivank’as insensitive tweet.

“What exactly are you celebrating @IvankaTrumpHQ?” the group asked via Twitter.

Others accused the first daughter and her brand of being “tone deaf.”

Since joining the White House in an official (albeit unpaid) role, Ivanka has ceded control of her company and placed it in a trust. Ivanka, however, remains the sole beneficiary of that trust.

Others narrowed into the first daughter’s privileged upbringing.

Twitter user @leah_boustan wrote, “I'm honoring my grandfathers' service & worrying about whether my nephew will be deployed. You are making popsicles @IvankaTrump ?”

