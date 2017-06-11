Trump’s America: More torture sessions for Jeff

Jeff Sessions had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week.

At least that’s finally over. But wait! Now, it appears that this week could be even worse. As with little Alexander in one of the greatest children’s books of all time, nothing’s been going right for Donald Trump’s attorney general.

Seven short days ago, word broke that Donald was steaming mad at him. According to people close to both men, the prez was steamed that the AG had recused himself from the Russian hacking probe. In Trump’s swirling mind, that’s what led to the appointment of special counsel Bob Mueller, who suddenly seemed to be investigating everything.

No president wants that, least of all Donald Trump.

Sessions offered to resign, an offer Trump deflected – for now. When Sean Spicer was asked if the president was still a Sessions fan, the White House press secretary had to duck. “I have not had a discussion with him about that,” Spicer said. And things just kept getting worse in Sessionsville.

On Thursday, ousted FBI Director Jim Comey hinted darkly about the attorney general’s deeper connection to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race. On Friday, we learned that Sessions may have hidden a third secret meeting with Russian Ambassador (and Trump pal) Sergey Kislyak. Meetings 1 and 2 had already slipped Sessions’ mind.

Even the weekend provided no relief for the beleaguered Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III.

As Democrats howled for answers, Sessions cancelled a long-planned appearance this week in front of the Senate and House Appropriations Committees, subbing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Sessions said he’ll appear before the Intelligence Committee instead – most likely in a secret hearing, a Justice Department official made clear.

Bad things in Washington almost never get better on their own. Sooner rather than later, Sessions will have to answer questions from the media, from the senators and, most dangerously, from special counsel Mueller. All three can see the cornered attorney general would be an ideal insider to flip on the president.

What does Sessions know about Comey’s firing? How involved was the Trump campaign in the Russian interference? Can you say “collusion”? Yesterday, Sen. Pat Leahy spoke for many when he warned Sessions tartly: “You can’t run forever.”

No, you can’t.

