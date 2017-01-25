WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, urged Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday to implement one of his campaign promises and declare China a currency manipulator.

"Mr. President: if you really want to put America first, label China a currency manipulator," Schumer told reporters.

Trump's Treasury secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin has told senators that he would work to combat currency manipulation but would not give a clear answer on whether he currently views China as manipulating its yuan, according to a Senate Finance Committee document seen by Reuters on Monday.

