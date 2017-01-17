President-elect Donald Trump extended his war of words with American civil rights leader John Lewis on Tuesday, accusing the Democratic congressman of lying when he said Trump's inauguration would be the first that he would miss.

"John Lewis said about my inauguration, 'It will be the first one that I've missed.' WRONG (or lie)! He boycotted Bush 43 also because he 'thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush's swearing-in....he doesn't believe Bush is the true elected president.' Sound familiar!" Trump said in a pair of posts on Twitter.

Republican President George W. Bush was sworn in in January 2001 after the Supreme Court halted a protracted recount of a very close election in Florida between him and Democratic candidate Al Gore.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Frances Kerry)