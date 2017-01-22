"Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election," Trump said in a tweet Sunday morning.

Nearly three times as many people marched on Washington, D.C. this weekend than attended President Donald Trump's inaugural celebrations, and the new leader didn't waste time into his presidency in criticizing their presence and accusing them of not voting.

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.

According to a New York Times report, data scientists estimated about 160,000 people in the area in and around the National Mall Friday in the hour leading up to the inauguration, compared to at least 470,000 women's march attendees in the same area Saturday afternoon.

Crowd scientiests at the Manchester Metropolitan University in Britain determined the figures by analyzing photographs and video taken of the National Mall and surrounding area on the two days.

The Times reported that the scientists had more improved images of Trump's inauguration crowd, which was concentrated to an area; but the women's march, which was "more sprawling and fluid" likely had a larger number of attendees than they reported.

Among his tweets posted Sunday, the president also sent a boastful message about the viewership of Friday's inaugural celebration: "Wow, television ratings just out: 31 million people watched the inauguration, 11 million more than the very good ratings from four years ago!"

Former president Barack Obama's first inauguration in 2009 saw a viewership of 38 million – the second-highest number since Neilson began tracking such figures since Richard Nixon's 1969 oath of office.

Ronald Reagan's inauguration drew the biggest TV audience in 1981, with nearly 42 million viewers tuning in to see the Republican sworn in for his first term. Four years later, Reagan's second term drew just 25 million viewers.

Similarly, Obama's second-term oath drew a much smaller viewership: 20.5 million.

In another tweet later Sunday morning, the president took a tamer tone on the activists.

"Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy," Trump wrote. "Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views."