(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump discussed laying the groundwork for peace in the Middle East in a phone call on Thursday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a Trump transition official said.

The official did not know whether Trump and Sisi talked specifically about Egypt's decision to postpone a vote set for Thursday in the U.N. Security Council on a resolution demanding that Israel end settlement building.

