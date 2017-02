WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday sent a letter to China's President Xi Jinping saying he looked forward to working with him "to develop a constructive relationship" that benefits both countries, the White House said in a statement.

The letter also thanked Xi for his congratulatory letter on Trump's inauguration and wished the Chinese people a prosperous Year of the Rooster, the statement said.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh)