Andrea Bocelli backed out. Elton John declined. There are rumors the Beach Boys might go for it, but the Rockettes are indeed scheduled to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration.

"The Radio City Rockettes, an original American brand, have performed at Radio City Music Hall since 1932 and, as treasured American icons, have taken part in some of the nation's most illustrious events such as Super Bowl halftime shows, Macy's Thanksgiving Day parades..." James L. Dolan, executive chairman of The Madison Square Garden Company, said on Thursday. "We are honored that the Rockettes have again been asked to perform in the upcoming inauguration festivities."

This isn't the first time the high-kicking gals kicked off a presidency, having performed at The White House in 2001 and 2005.

"The Rockettes are a wonderful group who have been a part of American culture for decades, almost 100 years and they represent many women from around the country and they're really what's best about America," Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn told CNN.

"So we're very excited and honored to have them be a part of the 50th inaugural."

The Rockettes are one of three confirmed performing acts, joining Jackie Evancho and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.