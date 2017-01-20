America's political divisions turned violent on the streets of Washington during President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, as black clad anti-establishment activists smashed store windows and clashed with police while Trump supporters cheered the new man in the White House.

Hundreds of people, some wearing masks, marched through downtown streets, using hammers to claw up chunks of pavement to smash the windows of a Bank of America branch and a McDonald's outlet, all symbols of American capitalism.

A knot of people dragged garbage cans into a street a few blocks from the White House and set them ablaze, later throwing a red cap with Republican Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan into the flames.

The various protest groups scattered around the city chanted anti-Trump slogans and carried signs with slogans including "Trump is not president" and "Make Racists Afraid Again."

Not all the demonstrators were anti-Trump. Members of Bikers for Trump assembled near the start of the route the new president took to the White House, shrugging off Trump opponents who briefly engaged them in a shouting match.

"They're just trying to argue," said a member of the bikers' group, Donald Gregory, 53, of North Carolina. "We finally have someone we can root for."

Washington's interim police chief, Peter Newsham, told NBC's local affiliate that the violent protests were "mostly under control." He said about 95 people had been arrested.

Police said in a statement they had charged an unspecified number of people with rioting and that two police officers sustained minor injuries from people who were trying to avoid arrest.

The U.S. Secret Service, Washington police and other law enforcement agencies had about 28,000 officers in place to secure a roughly three-square-mile of the city.

"Trump is not going to be stopped at the top, he's going to be stopped from the bottom, from people rising up," said Ben Allen, a 69-year-old retired teacher from San Francisco. "We support the right of everybody in this country, no matter what nationality, what religion, the color of their skin, to be respected as a human being, and this guy doesn't respect anybody."