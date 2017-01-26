U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto should cancel his upcoming visit to Washington if Mexico refuses to pay for a wall along the border.

"The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers... of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting," Trump said on Twitter.

