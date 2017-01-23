WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump pledged federal assistance for Georgia, Florida and Alabama after the southeastern states were hit by severe storms.

Trump said during a White House ceremony that he had spoken to Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and planned to speak with Florida Governor Rick Scott about the storms.

Trump said he expressed his condolences.

"The tornadoes were vicious and powerful and strong and they suffered greatly," he said. "So we'll be helping out."

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Steve Holland; Editing by Paul Simao)