ROME (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's approach to international trade issues suggests an inclination for bilateral deals, which risk a backlash from nations who are left out, European Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet said on Tuesday.

"I think one has to be very careful because history has told us that when you move in one direction, the other countries will move in the other direction, so you have a tit-for-tat risk in world trade," the ECB Executive Board member said in Rome.

