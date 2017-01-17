A house on a leafy New York City street where President-elect Donald Trump lived as a toddler is being auctioned off by a fellow real estate investor who bought it just last month.

An auction firm was accepting sealed bids through 4 p.m. on Tuesday for the five-bedroom, Tudor-style home in the borough of Queens where Trump lived until age 4.

The winner of the auction would not immediately be known because the seller plans to consider the bids for as long as a few days, Misha Haghani, a principal at Paramount Realty USA, told Reuters in an email.

Trump, whose official residence will be the White House once he is sworn in as president on Friday, has said that he would like to own his old home.