Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Today 3:59 pm

Trump's childhood home up for auction

  • Reuters

A house on a leafy New York City street where President-elect Donald Trump lived as a toddler is being auctioned off by a fellow real estate investor who bought it just last month.

An auction firm was accepting sealed bids through 4 p.m. on Tuesday for the five-bedroom, Tudor-style home in the borough of Queens where Trump lived until age 4.

The winner of the auction would not immediately be known because the seller plans to consider the bids for as long as a few days, Misha Haghani, a principal at Paramount Realty USA, told Reuters in an email.

Trump, whose official residence will be the White House once he is sworn in as president on Friday, has said that he would like to own his old home.

Shown a photograph of it in September while on "The Tonight Show," Trump told host Jimmy Fallon: "Oh, that's sad to look at that. I want to buy it. I want to buy it."

Representatives for Trump could not immediately be reached on Tuesday.

Paramount Realty USA markets the property as Trump's childhood home and as a chance to own a piece of history. Built around 1940 by Trump's father, the real estate magnate Fred Trump, the house has a five-car driveway, a fireplace, a sun room and a paneled study.

Real estate investor Michael Davis purchased the house in December for $1.39 million, according to property records. He did so sight-unseen, without even driving by the house, the New York Post reported.

Haghani declined to speculate on a possible winning price. Offers needed to be accompanied by a deposit of 10 percent.

US defender Ream gives up honeymoon for EPL move

LONDON - Sun and sand in Tahiti or the grey skies of northwest England? For United States defender Tim Ream, there was only one choice.
The Bruins were embarrassed by the Islanders on Monday at TD Garden.

Bruins have been slackers when facing lowly NHL teams

Over the course of an 82-game regular season in the National Hockey League, there are going to be times when a team (even a very good one) simply fails to show up or seemingly nothing goes right in a given contest. However, after watching the Bruins (23-19-5) fall flat on their faces in Monday’s embarrassing 4-0 loss to the Islanders (17-17-8) at TD Garden, an alarming trend has emerged for this edition of the black and gold. That marked the third time already in only 47 games that Boston has...
Gigi Hadid on Jan. 16 — do you see it? DO YOU? 2Photos

Wait: Are Gigi & Zayn Engaged?!

To be, or not to be: that is the question. More specifically, to be engaged or not to be engaged. As in, are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik for real for real engaged? I have so many questions! RELATED: Kate Mara and Jamie Bell confirm engagement Gigi was spotted wearing a delicate gold band on a very special finger, which has me and Perez Hilton wondering whether things are hashtag happening, or if she's just, you know, wearing a random ring on her left ring finger. RELATED: Ciara still stands by...
Totally official.

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell confirm engagement

It's official, you guys: Kate Mara and Billy Elliot — sorry, I mean Jamie Bell — are engaged! Her reps have confirmed it and everything. Squee! RELATED: 'Fantastic Four' is an example of how hard it is to make good movies The couple met on the set of the objectively not that great “Fantastic Four” reboot; so at the very least, we can be thankful that the union of two very beautiful people came out of an otherwise meh film. This will be Jamie’s second marriage, as he was married to Evan Rachel...
Isaiah Thomas is averaging a whopping 31.6 points per game since Dec. 16.

Celtics' Isaiah Thomas more than worthy of an NBA All-Star game start

The chants, as they have for quite some time now, rang down from the TD Garden stands Monday night. "MVP! MVP! MVP!" They were directed at Isaiah Thomas, who had once again put the team on his back in the fourth quarter, scoring 17 of his 35 points as the Celtics beat the Hornets, 108-98. For Thomas, it was just another game. He leads the NBA in fourth quarter scoring, averaging 10.1 points per game. He's scored 20 or more in the fourth quarter three times this season (and just missed his...
Dax McCarty was dealt to Chicago on Monday.

Red Bulls were able to afford, on multiple levels, trading Dax McCarty

The difficult decision by the New York Red Bulls to trade their captain on Monday was surely not an easy one, but at the end of the day it was likely the right one.  The Red Bulls parted ways with Dax McCarty on Monday, sending him to the Chicago Fire for $400,000 in allocation money. Sporting director Ali Curtis is perhaps “selling high” in terms of McCarty’s value, sending a player who had a strong 2015 season that culminated in a Best XI nod and is now in camp with the United States national...
Mitch Trubisky has sky-rocketed up mock draft boards in recent weeks.

NFL Mock Draft 2017: Mitch Trubisky to Jets, Mike Williams to Ravens

The top six players remain the same in our mock from two weeks ago but there is considerable shifting throughout the rest of the draft as several teams decided on coaches. In this early stage of things, you also have to play a guessing game as to what areas teams will address in free agency. Nonetheless, all the players on this board are almost certain locks to go in the top three rounds - giving us an idea of the names that will dominate draft weekend in Philly in four months.    1. Cleveland...
Lindsay Lohan during visit to a container town where Syrian refugees live in the Nizip district of Gaziantep in Turkey in October.2Photos

Lindsay Lohan probably didn’t convert to Islam, OK?

The artist formerly known as LiLo is at it again. Over the weekend, Lindsay Lohan scrubbed her entire Instagram, leaving her 5.7 million followers the words: “Alaikum salam,” an Arabic greeting that loosely translates to “peace be unto you.” And if you’re thinking: “what even is happening?!" — you’re not alone. RELATED: Ciara still stands by her decision to practice abstinence before marriage Is this simply a break from social media? A cry for attention? Some thrilling combination of both? Hard...

PHOTOS: 'Dueling Pianos' debuts at Valley Forge Casino Resort
PHOTOS: ‘Dueling Pianos’ debuts at Valley Forge Casino Resort

Today 3:41 pm Valley Forge Casino Resort debuted a new weekly entertainment series this past Saturday in their Vault nightclub — "Dueling Pianos." The high energy show comes courtesy of Center City's Howl at the Moon and features different musicians tickling the ivories to the tune of 80s, 90s and 00s dance hits. Were you there for the first show? Check out our photos from Andre Flewellen. The party continues this Saturday night from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. For more information, click here.

