(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency resigned as chairman of the Rule of Law Defense Fund in November, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a financial disclosure report filed with the Office of Government Ethics.

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, a critic of federal environmental regulation, has been questioned by environmental activists and Democrats on the U.S. Senate's environmental panel about his ties to the energy industry.

After resigning as chairman in November, Pruitt resigned from the board of the Rule of Law Defense Fund in December, Bloomberg said. (http://bloom.bg/2ilrlLa)

The Rule of Law Defense Fund describes itself as a "public policy organization for issues relevant to the nation's Republican attorneys general."

The Rule of Law Defense Fund and Trump's transition team did not respond to a request for comment. Pruitt could not immediately be reached outside regular business hours. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the report with the Office of Government Ethics.

