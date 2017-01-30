Trump's travel ban that restricts people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the country immediately faced legal challenge after the executive order was issued.

An emergency stay won by the ACLU stated that those with valid visas or refugee status who were detained after arriving in the U.S. or while in transit could stay in America.

RELATED: Immigration lawyer explains Trump's executive orders

The Trump administration on Sunday loosened a restriction on legal permanent residents of the United States, also known as green card holders, from the seven countries — Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Late on Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security said they would be admitted, subject to additional security checks if needed.

But lawmakers and immigration advocates are vowing to repeal or get the order fully overturned in the courts, calling it unconstutional and a ban on Muslims.

Do you think they will succeed? Let us know below.