Monday, January 30, 2017
Today 2:51 pm

Poll: Will Trump's travel ban be overturned?

The ACLU secured an emergency stay, but immigration restrictions remain.

People protest Donald Trump's travel ban from Muslim majority countries at the International terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles.

Reuters

Trump's travel ban that restricts people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the country immediately faced legal challenge after the executive order was issued.

An emergency stay won by the ACLU stated that those with valid visas or refugee status who were detained after arriving in the U.S. or while in transit could stay in America. 

The Trump administration on Sunday loosened a restriction on legal permanent residents of the United States, also known as green card holders, from the seven countries — Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Late on Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security said they would be admitted, subject to additional security checks if needed.

But lawmakers and immigration advocates are vowing to repeal or get the order fully overturned in the courts, calling it unconstutional and a ban on Muslims.  

Do you think they will succeed? Let us know below.

-Reuters contributed to this report

HUD Secretary Ben Carson

How will the Trump administration affect NYC housing and development?

Dr. Ben Carson, a retired neurosurgeon and failed Republican nominee, has now been cleared to serve as Secretary of Housing for the next four years. For many, his appointment remains perplexing. Carson has no political experience and no obvious knowledge of housing and development issues. At least some concerns about Carson’s fitness for the job were put to rest during his Senate hearing on Jan. 12. Beyond a contentious exchange with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Carson dodged any...
It's high time that there's a Women's Royal Rumble.

WWE Talk: Women only Royal Rumble should be in the works

It’s a lesson we learn as wrestling fans time and time again, and that’s to never get your hopes up. Last night’s Royal Rumble event wasn’t bad. Not bad at all. Two great Heavyweight Championship matches for both brands, and a fairly unexpected Rumble winner in Randy Orton. While Orton is a main event caliber superstar, he wasn’t exactly among the favorites to win; especially while he’s bowing to the whims of Bray Wyatt. It’s an interesting story arc indeed, and one that will bring Randy Orton...
Raoul Peck

Raoul Peck on 'I Am Not Your Negro' and why we need James Baldwin

Raoul Peck is happy James Baldwin is back in the news. With the rise of Black Lives Matters came frank talk about race. That talk has often been peppered with Baldwin quotes. In the likes of his novel “Go Tell it on the Mountain” and his essay book “The Fire Next Time,” the legendary writer proved himself one of the most insightful, passionate and articulate commentators of the civil rights era. And alas, his words still ring true in 2017. “When you read Baldwin, you feel like underlining...
From left: Mahershala Ali, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Harbour were among the celebrities making political statements at the 2017 SAG Awards. 

Should entertainers get political?

Since the inauguration of President Donald Trump, celebrities have stepped up the activism. At last night's SAG Awards, winners took the opportunity to renounce his recent immigration ban.  It kicked off with the night's first winner, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who delivered a moving acceptance speech after winning the Best Actress Award in a Comedy Series for “Veep."  “My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France,” she said. “I’m an American patriot. And I love this country, and...
Subway sheisters. 

See the all female cast of ‘Ocean’s Eight’ ride the subway

Looks like the “Ocean’s” franchise is staying afloat. We got a sneak peek at “Ocean’s 8,” an all-female “Ocean’s Eleven” spin-off out this summer, when Warner Brothers released this photo of the cast riding the subway.  Sandra Bullock leads the pack as Debbie Ocean, the rumored sister to George Clooney’s Danny Ocean. Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway and more make up the slick gang of robbers.  Because this is an Ocean’s flick, it will center around a blowout...
One Way or Another

Watch obscure movies made by women of color at BAM

One Way or Another: Black Women's Cinema, 1970-1991 BAMcinematek Feb. 3 through Feb. 23 Of last year’s top 250 highest grossing films, only seven-percent were directed by women. That’s a two-percent decline from the year before. Female filmmakers have always had a hard time breaking into the business, to say nothing of women of color. RELATED: Stream This: Films that are (or should have been) nominated for Oscars Just look at the two dozen-or-so titles in BAM’s series “One Way or Another: Black...
San Fermin

Things to do in Boston this weekend: 'Really,' A Fish Called Wanda' and CRASHfest come to town

THEATER Really Company One presents the New England premiere of this play by Jackie Sibblies Drury, about two women sifting through the work of a deceased photographer they both knew, searching for insight into his life and mind. But is there any insight to be found there? What does art really tell us about the artist? What does it really tell us about anything?  Through Feb. 12 Matter and Light Gallery, 63 Thayer St., Boston $15-$25, c1really.brownpapertickets.com   ARTS I Dread to Think … Liz...
Can Tibetan sound healing soothe Trump-induced tensions?

Can Tibetan sound healing soothe Trump-induced tensions?

Sound healing sits somewhere on the logic cusp of New Age-y and actual science. Theoretically, the claim that sound waves could impact the ebbs and flows of energy within the body the same way they disrupt the surface tension of substances sort of makes sense. (Scientists don’t totally agree.) Plus, sound therapy has been used as a method of healing and meditation since ancient times. Surely there must be something to it? For me, anxiety from obsessive Twitter checking has manifested itself in...
The Lobster

Stream This: Films that are (or should have been) nominated for Oscars

‘The Lobster’ Amazon Prime The majority of this year’s Oscar nominees are from movies that — no surprise! — were released during Oscar season. So to catch up, you have to leave your house and buy a ticket. One title you can watch instantly, from the comfort of your recliner, is one of this year’s unexpected moneymakers: That darkly comic dystopia in which single people have 45 days to find a romantic partner or else they’re turned into an animal of their choice. “The Lobster” nabbed a nom for...

New York

For how much longer will the Islanders call Brooklyn home?

No clear path for Islanders, Barclays Center as rifts continue to build

Today 2:10 pm Sitting on a podium inside the Staples Center, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman spoke. His words reverberated 2,794.2 miles to the east. Specifically, at the Barclays Center. “The owners are committed to the franchise,” Bettman told reporters during his State of the NHL address Saturday during the NHL All-Star Weekend. “They're committed to New York and the great fan base that has followed the Islanders. There are some issues about playing in Barclays. It may be fundamental to the system, and...

Philadelphia

T.J. McConnell has been a key part of the Sixers recent surge.

NBA trade rumors: Cavaliers want to trade for Sixers' T.J. McConnell

Today 2:49 pm The Sixers aren't in tank mode anymore. They are in the mix (though will likely fall short) for a playoff spot and with Joel Embiid playing like a superstar, the team could become buyers and not sellers as the trade deadline approaches. So it is a nice change of pace to hear that the defending NBA champions from Cleveland reportedly targeting Philly point guard T.J. McConnell for their 15th roster spot. But Brett Brown isn't interested in moving the undrafted free agent who has become a...

Boston

