WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump has asked 50 government employees in critical posts to stay on in his administration, including Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work and Brett McGurk, the U.S. envoy for countering Islamic State, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Chuck Rosenberg, National Counterterrorism Center Director Nick Rasmussen, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Tom Shannon and Adam Szubin, acting under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence for the Treasury Department are also among them, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said at a news briefing.

