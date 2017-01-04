WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump planned to meet with the heads of the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Friday, a spokesman for the U.S. Republican president-elect said.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Sean Spicer said CIA Director John Brennan, FBI Director James Comey and DNI's James Clapper intend to attend the briefing with Trump on the U.S. intelligence agencies' final report on the subject of Russian hacking of U.S. political groups and individuals.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Mohammad Zargham)