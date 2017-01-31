WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday on cybersecurity that will require the heads of government agencies to play a more direct role reviewing and managing risks, a White House official said.

The order will give the White House budget office a central role in assessing cyber risks for the entire executive branch, and will require agency heads to develop plans to modernize aging information technology systems, the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

