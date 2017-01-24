Trump will hang inauguration crowd photo in White House press room

Four days after being sworn in as the 45th president, Donald Trump isn't letting this issue go.
Tuesday afternoon, Trump tweeted a photo of a framed image of the crowds at his inauguration, adding that he plans to hang the picture in the White House press hall.
"A photo delivered yesterday that will be displayed in the upper/lower press hall. Thank you Abbas!" Trump tweeted alongside the panoramic photo.
Washington, D.C.-based photographer Abbas Shirmohammadi printed the incorrect date of the inauguration as Jan. 21 on the image. It took place on Jan. 20.
Since his swearing-in, Trump and his team have battled reports that the inaugural celebration had lower attendance than presidential inaugurals before him and lower than the Women's March that took place the next day.
Trump and White House press secretary Sean Spicer accused the media Saturday of reporting falsehoods about crowds on the National Mall for the swearing-in.
"That was the largest audience to witness an inauguration," Spicer told reporters Saturday. "Period."
Amid backlash and factchecking to Spicer's claim, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press" to defend claims that Spicer merely presented "alternative facts" on the subject.