Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Today 3:06 pm

Trump will hang inauguration crowd photo in White House press room

The president isn't letting this issue go.

View of the West Front as Donald Trump arrives on the platform of the US Capitol in Washington on Jan. 20, 2017, during his swearing-in ceremony.

Getty Images

Photo:

Four days after being sworn in as the 45th president, Donald Trump isn't letting this issue go.

Tuesday afternoon, Trump tweeted a photo of a framed image of the crowds at his inauguration, adding that he plans to hang the picture in the White House press hall. 

"A photo delivered yesterday that will be displayed in the upper/lower press hall. Thank you Abbas!" Trump tweeted alongside the panoramic photo.

Washington, D.C.-based photographer Abbas Shirmohammadi printed the incorrect date of the inauguration as Jan. 21 on the image. It took place on Jan. 20.

Since his swearing-in, Trump and his team have battled reports that the inaugural celebration had lower attendance than presidential inaugurals before him and lower than the Women's March that took place the next day.

Trump and White House press secretary Sean Spicer accused the media Saturday of reporting falsehoods about crowds on the National Mall for the swearing-in. 

"That was the largest audience to witness an inauguration," Spicer told reporters Saturday. "Period."

Amid backlash and factchecking to Spicer's claim, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press" to defend claims that Spicer merely presented "alternative facts" on the subject.

Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser to President Donald Trump.

Kellyanne Conway punched a man at inaugural ball: Fox host

President Donald Trump's top aide, Kellyanne Conway, allegedly punched a man three times while trying to break up a fight at the inaugural ball Friday night, according to a Facebook post by a Fox Business correspondent. Charles Gasparino said Conway, a Camden County, New Jersey, native, had intervened in a kerfuffle between "two guys in tuxes" at the exclusive Liberty Ball, just hours after Trump was sworn in as the 45th president. Conway "began throwing some mean punches at one of the guys,"...
Trump declares his inauguration a national holidayAnti-domestic violence organizations express concern over possible federal budget cutsTwitter universe mocks Trump aide's use of 'alternative facts'
Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson: Michael Jackson was definitely murdered

Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe's 18-year-old daughter Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson gave an exclusive interview to Rolling Stone, where she appears as the Lady Madonna and reveals all kinds of intimate family secrets. As the daughter of the King of Pop, Paris naturally railed back at unsubstantiated claims she might not be the biological offspring of the "Thriller" dynasty. ("People that knew him really well say they see...
Kanye West to appear on more episodes of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

Kanye West to appear on more episodes of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

You can expect a whole lot more of Kanye West on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", a show which I just now realized is still on. According to Cosmo, sources close to the show mention that in an attempt to show Kim he cares, Kanye is committed to filming more episodes of the show. The mysterious source, who definitely wasn't paid by the Kardashian camp, explained that Kanye is eager to please Kim. "He realizes that his...
Nah. 

Chris Brown is still terrible, calls Aziz Ansari 'Aladdin'

I day dream about a lot of things— Trump not being president, Michael Fassbender noticing me in a crowd full of people, being able to order a pizza at 9 a.m. But the thing I dream about the most is Chris Brown just straight up disappearing. There's no person that I want to just go away as much as Chris Brown. Especially today. The noted horrible dude and I guess, singer, clapped back at Aziz Ansari via Instagram on...
Ewan McGregor wants none of Piers Morgan's BS.

Ewan McGregor is not having any of Piers Morgan’s tomfoolery

Ewan McGregor has had enough. The "T2 Trainspotting" star took on professional noted troll, Piers Morgan, about last weekend's Womens March with one succinct tweet. "Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise @piersmorgan was host. Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch," McGregor tweeted on Tuesday. The actor's feed is filled with retweets about the recent inauguration and it's...
Hugh Grant Taraji P Henson Annette Bening

Our thoughts (and grumblings) on the Oscar nominations

There are always more important matters than the Oscars. Right now, grumbling about the newly announced Academy Award nominations — the omissions, the snubs, what they got wrong — seems downright criminal. You should be educating yourself on the many ways our current presidential administration is evading the truth and cramping down on civil liberties. You should be calling your senators or representatives, demanding they fight him on abortion, immigration, climate change, etc. Aren't you...
Trump to advance Keystone, Dakota Access pipelines: administration official

Trump to advance Keystone, Dakota Access pipelines: administration official

President Donald Trump plans to sign two executive actions on Tuesday to advance construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, an administration official told Reuters. The move comes after months-long protests by environmentalists and Native American groups in North Dakota against Energy Transfer Partners LP's $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline, which would bring crude oil from the state's Bakken oil patch through the Midwest and into the U.S. Gulf Coast. A company spokeswoman...
La La Land

The 2017 Oscar nominations are out, 'La La Land' scores 14

The 2017 Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning, at 8:15 a.m. EST and 5:15 a.m. on the west coat. Many journalists had to get up ridiculously early to bring you this information. Here are the nominees; the ceremony itself will air on Sun., Feb. 26. BEST PICTURE "Arrival" "Fences" "Hacksaw Ridge" "Hell or High Water" "Hidden Figures" "La La Land" "Lion" "Manchester by the Sea" "Moonlight" BEST ACTRESS Isabelle Huppert, "Elle" Ruth Negga, "Loving" Natalie Portman, "Jackie" Emma...

New York

Ricky Martin is selling is condo for $7.1 million.

Ricky Martin still trying to sell Yorkville apartment

Today 1:49 pm Ricky Martin might've gotten a bit too optimistic about Yorkville's Second Avenue Subway-influenced real estate boom, as Mansion Global reports that he's chopped the price of his condo at 170 East End Avenue from $8.4 million to $7.1 million after just five months. This isn't the first time the Latin pop star has had trouble unloading NYC real estate; in 2012 he put his condo in Noho's 40 Bond on the rental market for $28,000/month. In 2014, he listed it for $8.3 million, but it didn't find a...

Philadelphia

If anyone can fix the Eagles' wide receivers, newly hired Mike Groh can

Today 4:03 pm Mike Groh was announced as the Eagles' new wide receivers coach Monday. Groh, who spent 2016 as the Rams' wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, replaces the outgoing Greg Lewis. Unless substantial reinforcements arrive this offseason, Groh may well be taking over the most difficult job on the Philadelphia staff. Coaxing improvement out of the Eagles receivers proved too tall an order for Lewis' first year as a receivers coach in the NFL. In 2016, Jordan Matthews was the Eagles...

Boston

UCLA's Lonzo Ball is getting plenty of No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick buzz.

NBA Mock Draft 2017: Josh Jackson to Celtics, Lonzo Ball to Heat

Today 1:48 pm Danny Ainge isn't afraid to stretch the truth from time to time, especially when it concerns potential trades involving high draft picks. But I believe the Celtics boss when he says that he believes the top of the 2017 NBA Draft is one without a clear-cut No. 1. A year ago at this time, everyone was salivating over Ben Simmons - and lo and behold, he wound up being the No. 1 pick. Expect this year's draft season to be like 2015. Jahlil Okafor was at the top of most every mock draft from...


