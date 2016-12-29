ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey aims to establish a ceasefire in Syria before the new year, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding that Ankara would not hold talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Turkey said on Wednesday that it and Russia had prepared an agreement for a ceasefire in Syria. Details about the agreement remain hazy.

Cavusoglu told broadcaster AHaber in an interview that Turkey, along with Russia, aimed to be a guarantor of the ceasefire.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)