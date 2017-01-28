ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and the United Kingdom plan to sign a free trade deal once Britain leaves the European Union, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Saturday.

Yildirim made the comment in a joint news conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who was visiting Ankara after a trip to the United States. In both visits, she has tried to drum up trade deals for Britain, attempting to strengthen her hand in negotiations to leave the bloc.

Yildirim also said the two countries had agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

