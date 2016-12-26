ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish authorities last week detained 1,682 people for questioning over suspected links to militant organizations and arrested another 516, the interior ministry said on Monday.

People suspected of links to the Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara says orchestrated an attempted coup in July, made up the biggest number of both the detained, 1,096, and the arrested, 426.

A total of 508 people were detained for links with Kurdish militants and another 78 arrested, the ministry said. Authorities detained 78 people for links to Islamic State and arrested another 12, it said.

