ANKARA (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank will not hesitate to take whatever steps are necessary after the lira's sharp falls, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters on Tuesday after a meeting of top economy officials and President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday night.

Yildirim said there was discussion of what needs to be done at the meeting, but added the central bank is independent and it would be wrong to say what it would do.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)