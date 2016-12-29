HOUSTON (Reuters) - Two people were killed on Wednesday when an Army Air National Guard helicopter crashed into waters near the Bayport Cruise Terminal in Texas, military officials said.

The cause of the accident, some 25 miles (40 km) southeast of Houston, was not yet known. The names of those killed have not been released.

The helicopter crash did not affect navigation in the Houston Ship Channel, which links the busiest U.S. petrochemical port to the Gulf of Mexico, the Houston Pilots Association said.

