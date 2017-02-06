(Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc <TSN.N> reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by higher beef and pork exports and lower livestock costs, and the company said it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The biggest U.S. meat processor said on Monday that the subpoena was connected to an investigation, which it believed was based on a class action lawsuit that alleged Tyson Foods colluded with others in the broiler chicken business to reduce production since 2008.

Tyson, which disputed the allegations when the lawsuit was filed in 2016, said it received the subpoena on Jan. 20.

Shares of the company, which also raised its profit forecast for the year ending September, gained as much as 8 percent in premarket trading, but pared some gains after the company announced the receipt of the subpoena.

Net income attributable to Tyson rose to $593 million, or $1.59 per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $461 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 0.3 percent to $9.18 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $9.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tyson said it expected full-year profit of $4.90-$5.05 per share, up from its earlier forecast of $4.70 to $4.85.

The company's shares were up almost 3 percent at $67.26 in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)