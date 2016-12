WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A United Nations Security Council vote on a draft resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements has been postponed, "potentially indefinitely", a western diplomatic source said on Thursday.

Earlier, a western diplomat told Reuters that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had instructed Egypt's U.N. mission to postpone the vote.

