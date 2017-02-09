WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it had granted on Wednesday an easement to Dakota Access LLC to allow the installation of a light crude oil pipeline under federal lands managed by the Corps at the Oahe Reservoir.

The easement is the final permit needed for the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline after an order from President Donald Trump to expedite the project despite opposition from Native American tribes and climate activists.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Writing by Eric Walsh)