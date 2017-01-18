NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday revived a lawsuit by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp against five banks including Credit Suisse Group AG <CSGN.S> stemming from their sale of mortgage-backed securities ahead of the 2008 financial crisis.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York ruled that a lower-court judge had erred in dismissing the FDIC's lawsuit, which also named units of HSBC Holdings Plc<HSBA.L>, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc<RBS.L>, UBS AG <UBSG.S> and Deutsche Bank AG<DBKGn.DE> as defendants.

