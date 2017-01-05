(Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday it was responding to a report of a fire on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico off Grand Isle, Louisiana.

It was notified at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday that an oil production platform had caught fire about 80 miles south of Grand Isle.

Four people aboard were evacuated and there were no reported injuries, the Coast Guard said, adding the cause of the incident was being investigated.

