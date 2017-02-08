WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. commander in Iraq believes U.S.-backed forces will recapture Islamic State's two major strongholds -- the cities of Raqqa in Syria and Mosul in Iraq -- within the next six months, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

U.S. Army Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend was quoted telling the Associated Press that "within the next six months I think we'll see both (the Mosul and Raqqa campaigns) conclude."

Townsend's spokesman, Air Force Colonel John Dorrian, confirmed the remarks to Reuters.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali)